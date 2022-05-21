Indiana News

Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Friday night in a crash of his motorcycle and an SUV, Fort Wayne police say.

Fort Wayne Police Department says the Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the man after he’s identified. He died at the crash scene, police say.

Multiple callers reported the crash just after 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Oxford Street and South Bueter Avenue. That’s on the city’s southeast side.

Police believe the motorcycle was eastbound on Oxford when the SUV was turning left to go west on Oxford from Beuter.

Police did not share the identity of the man driving the SUV. He received a minor injury that did not require medical treatment, police say.

Investigators asked any witnesses to contact the police department or use the free P3 Tips app.