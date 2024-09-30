Motorcyclist fatally injured in 2-vehicle crash in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart on Sunday, according to the Elkhart Police Department.

At 7:13 p.m. Sunday, Elkhart officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Cassopolis Street on a report of a crash with injuries. Investigators believe that a motorcycle was traveling northbound on Cassopolis Street struck a Ford F150 that was turning left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist, an adult male, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the Ford F150 remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. No further information was provided.