Motorcyclist killed after speeding through stop sign, gets hit by SUV

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist was killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Sunday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:42 p.m. at East Dillman Road and South Old State Road 37.

At the scene deputies located a 2020 Dodge Durango and a Yamaha motorcycle. According to a release, witnesses say that the motorcycle was driving at a high rate of speed and disregarded the stop sign at the intersection, crashing into the Durango.

Deputies performed CPR and utilized an AED on the driver of the motorcycle but were unsuccessful. The driver was later pronounced dead by the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

The Monroe County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the driver and notify family members.

The crash is still under investigation by the Monroe County Crash Reconstruction team.