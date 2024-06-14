Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and SUV that occurred Thursday evening at Prairie Street and Middlebury Street in Elkhart.

At 5:36 p.m. Thursday, the Elkhart City 911 Communications Center received a 911 call of a crash with injuries near the intersection of Prairie Street and Middlebury Street. Officers with the Elkhart Police Department and Elkhart Fire Department personnel were dispatched and arrived to the scene shortly after. After arriving to the scene, first responders rendered aid to the injured male motorcycle driver.

Initial investigation indicates that the motorcycle struck the passenger side of a Dodge Journey as the Journey was turning left from Middlebury Street onto Prairie Street. The male motorcyclist, identified as Tevorri Hawkins, 47, of Goshen, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Journey, a 24-year-old male, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. The Elkhart Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.