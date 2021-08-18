Indiana News

Motorcyclist leads deputy on chase, killed in Tippecanoe County crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash after leading deputies on a chase in Tippecanoe County Tuesday.

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were originally called to the area of Concord Road and 450 South for a person in a ditch. Once on the scene, the deputy kept hearing a motorcycle accelerating, going back and forth repeatedly in the area.

The deputy then drove towards the sound and witnessed a motorcycle headed south on Concord Road with its front wheel off the road. As the motorcycle placed both wheels on the ground, it passed the deputy. The responding deputy, using his radar clocked the motorcycle going 85 MPH.

The deputy turned his emergency lights on in an attempt to pull the motorcyclist over. However, the motorcyclist refused to comply and left the scene, traveling south on Concord Road and then west on Wea School Road.

The office says that in the area of Wea Ridge Middle School, the deputy could no longer see the motorcyclist as it crested a hill. As the deputy arrived in the area of 150 East and the 430 South roundabout, he saw that the motorcyclist had crashed.

The rider of the motorcyclist, having sustained fatal injuries was pronounced dead on the scene.