Indiana News

Multiple injuries after semi crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple people were injured after an early morning crash on Monday in Lake County around 2:30 a.m.

It happened on I-80 just east of Calumet Ave. After investigating, police say a 2014 Cadillac SUV attempted to pass and merge in front of semi as it was entering a restricted lane. Police say the Cadillac hit an attenuator head-on before going airborne and hitting the semi as it passed. They say the driver of the vehicle was a 25-year-old woman from Illinois. The woman was ejected while a person in the passenger side was trapped inside the vehicle. Two passengers in the rear were able to escape the vehicle.

(Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

Those who were injured were taken to Munster Community Hospital and later taken to the University of Chicago Hospital for treatment of potential life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the semi was not injured.

Police believe alcohol or drugs may be contributing factors to the crash. Once the investigation is complete, findings will be given to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.

All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty in court.