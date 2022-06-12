Indiana News

Multiple teens shot near Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE (WISH) — Police say five teenagers were shot near a bridge that connects Indiana to Kentucky Saturday evening.

According to Louisville Metro Police Department, just after 9 p.m. Friday at Waterfront Park, which is near the base of the Big Four Bridge is where the teenangers were found.

LMPD says, three teenagers were taken to University Hospital. One of the teenagers is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Two other teenagers went to the hospital on their own, according to LMPD.

Police have not provided any names or ages to the public at this time.

The case remains under investigation.