MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – If you live in Muncie, you won’t be trick-or-treating on Halloween.

That’s because the city moved its trick-or-treating to Friday due to the weather.

The city made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Muncie’s new hours are now Friday, Nov. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m.