Indiana News

Muncie woman dies after fatal car crash Monday

An Indiana State Police logo on the door of a State Police cruiser.

MARKLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie woman died Monday in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 3, the Indiana State Police said.

The crash happened at 6:15 p.m. Monday between County Road 200 South and County Road 300 South just three miles south of Markle.

Two passenger vehicles each having heavy front-end damage were found in the roadway, police said.

Timothy J. Poole II, 22-year-old driver from Hartford City, was traveling southbound on SR 3.

Jefferey A. Slusser. 56-year-old driver from Muncie, was traveling northbound.

Poole’s 2010 Mazda car crossed left of center into the northbound lane, colliding nearly head-on with Slusser’s vehicle, police said. Slusser’s 2012 GMC Terrain rolled over after impact and landed on its roof in the southbound lane.

The Muncie woman who died was a passenger in Slusser’s vehicle. Her identity was being withheld at this time pending family notifications, police say. Her identity will be released Tuesday once those notifications are complete.

Police say alcohol was not believed to be a factor, and seatbelts appear to have been used.

The Terrain had people trapped and injured. Both injured drivers had to be freed from the crash by rescuers, according to police. Both drivers were taken to a Fort Wayne-area hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

Indiana State Police and the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department have not completed their investigation.