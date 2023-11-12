Muncie woman dies in crash involving dump truck on U.S. 35

Lights on top of an ambulance. A Muncie, Indiana, woman died on Nov. 11, 2023, in a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on U.S. 35 in Wayne County. (WISH Photo)

WILLIAMSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A woman died early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on U.S. 35 in Wayne County, police say.

The woman was identified as 35-year-old Carolyn Legg of Muncie.

Around 7:52 a.m. Saturday, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 35 and Davis Meyers Road on a report of a collision outside of Williamsburg.

When they arrived, first responders learned that Legg was driving a 2011 Honda Accord southbound on U.S. 35 near Davis Meyers Road. As she was driving on a long right-hand curve, Legg veered over the center line, crashing into a tri-axle dump truck.

Legg died at the scene. The driver of the dump truck, 54-year-old Jay Ballinger of New Paris, Ohio, sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe that sun glare and the use of an electronic device may have been factors in the crash.

U.S. 35 was closed during the course of the investigation. The road was reopened around noon on Saturday.

Williamsburg is a town of 1,800 and about 20 minutes northwest of Richmond.