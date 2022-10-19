Indiana News

Muncie woman sentenced to 40 years for dealing heroin that led to overdose

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie woman will spend 40 years in prison after dealing drugs to a woman who later overdosed and died.

A Delaware County judge sentenced 33-year-old Vera Morgan on Wednesday. A jury in August convicted Morgan of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. The jury found Morgan to be a habitual offender, prolonging her sentence.

On Oct. 20, 2020, a Muncie police officer was assigned to investigate the death of Mandy Hart.

The officer learned Morgan sold one-quarter gram of heroin to Hart and her boyfriend, Matt Stockton, in exchange for $40 before Hart’s death.

Stockton told investigators that after the drug deal at a local gas station, Morgan offered Hart and Stockton a ride home because it was raining.

When the two arrived at home, they split one dose of heroin. Hart overdosed and Stockton “had to bring her back,” court papers say.

Hart then forgot she had overdosed and the two split another shot. Stockton then passed out.

When Stockton woke, he found Hart dead.

Morgan is previously convicted of fraud, possession of a narcotic drug and residential entry.

“This conviction marks the third time this year our office has successfully prosecuted a defendant for Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death. Despite what some may think, dealing drugs is a violent crime,” Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said in a Wednesday statement. “This conviction should send a crystal clear message to drug dealers: if you deal narcotics in Delaware County and your customer overdoses and dies, you will be prosecuted and you will be held accountable. Stop selling your poison in our community.”