Nashville Town council votes to remove police chief

The Nashville Town Council has removed Heather Burris from her role as chief of the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department. (Provided Photo/NMPD)

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Nashville Town Council voted on Monday to remove Chief Heather Burris from her role with Nashville Metropolitan Police Department.

According to minutes from Monday’s meeting, Burris was removed over “performance.”

In the minutes, council members said that the purpose of the meeting was “based on an ongoing investigation that has taken place over the last six to eight months” over Burris’ performance.

It is not clear what the purpose of the investigation is.

After returning from an executive session, the council determined Burris does not have a current contract with the town. Council members also expressed concern that 60% of the budget goes to the police department.

“We cannot afford to do anything to do anything that is not helping the residents of this town. And right now, we feel the residents aren’t getting the best protection,” the representative for the council said.

After a vote, Burris was removed as police chief and Sgt. Daniel Scott was named interim chief.

According to the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department website, Burris began her public safety career in 2008 as an EMT and volunteer firefighter. She attended the IMPD training academy in 2015 and graduated with the 12th IMPD recruit class in 2016.