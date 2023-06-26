National Weather Service to survey storm damage in 4 counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Teams from the National Weather Service will survey storm damage in several Indiana counties on Monday.

The teams will visit areas in Daviess, Johnson, Martin, and Monroe Counties after at least four tornadoes were reported Sunday afternoon and evening.

Johnson County storm damage

One of the hardest-hit areas is Johnson County, where widespread damage was reported in Greenwood, New Whiteland, and Bargersville.

Multiple videos on social media showed a possible tornado near the intersection of Interstate 69 and State Road 44 near Waverly, in the area of Stones Crossing Road and State Road 135 in New Whiteland, and near U.S. 31 and Worthsville Road.

Strong winds cut a three-mile-wide swath through the area near Bargersville, with the Bargersville Fire Department reporting damage to at least 75 homes.

Sunday’s storms were very close to the town of Whiteland, where a tornado earlier this year damaged or destroyed multiple homes and businesses and the local fire station.

Possible tornadoes in Martin, Daviess, and Monroe Counties

Survey teams will also check out storm damage in the town of Crane in Martin County — where the NWS says storm spotters saw debris rotating on the ground — in Daviess County, and in the area near Indiana University Bloomington in Monroe County.

Severe storms tore through the town of Kirklin in Clinton County, where homeowner Doug Gillespie said the siding on his 140-year-old house was in shambles, according to I-Team 8’s Richard Essex.

Large hail in CLinton County. (Provided Photo/Steve Robertson)

In Orange County, hail caused “extensive damage” to the atrium at West Baden Springs Hotel.

The hotel remains open to guests but the atrium, which is covered by an ornate 200-foot dome, is closed indefinitely, hotel officials said on Twitter.

The dome over the atrium at West Baden Springs Hotel in West Baden, Ind. (Photo by Ashley Fowler/WISH)

