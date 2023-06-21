NB I-69 closed for emergency repairs in Grant Co.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A section of northbound I-69 in Grant County will be closed Wednesday for emergency asphalt restoration, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The section between the exit for State Road 28 near Alexandria to the exit for State Road 22 near Gas City will be closed.

The closure began at 10:30 a.m. and will remain closed for about 12 hours.

Traffic will be rerouted to State Road 28, State Road 3, and State Road 18.