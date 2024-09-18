Nearly 300 pounds of cocaine seized during northwestern Indiana traffic stop

Approximately 124 kilograms, or 273.2 pounds, of cocaine were found in a semi-truck during a traffic stop on I-94 in Porter County. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Canadian man is behind bars in northwestern Indiana after state police say they found almost 300 pounds of cocaine in his truck during a traffic stop.

Indiana State Police say the stop happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Troopers stopped a semi-trailer at the Interstate 94 weigh station near Chesterton for a motor carrier violation.

During the stop, a state police K-9 sniffed the air around the semi and alerted to the trailer. There, troopers say they found 124 kilograms, or approximately 273.2 pounds, of white powder.

For reference, that is the combined weight of approximately 55 chihuahuas.

A field test indicated the powder was cocaine, and the semi driver was taken into custody.

Naseeb Chisty, 49, of Etobicoke, Ontario, was booked into the Porter County jail and faces preliminary charges of dealing and possession of cocaine.

Porter County is in northwestern Indiana, an hour southeast of Chicago and almost three hours from downtown Indianapolis.