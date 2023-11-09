New airline offers budget-friendly Orlando flights from Evansville Regional Airport

Ronkonkoma, N.Y.: Breeze Airways airplane gets ready for take off during their inaugural flight on Feb. 18, 2022 at McArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York. (Photo by Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Evansville Regional Airport is expanding choices for travelers.

On Wednesday, the airport revealed Breeze Airways as its newest carrier, offering flights to Orlando International Airport.

Starting Feb. 23, customers can book one-way fares for as low as $49, if purchased by Nov. 14 for travel by Sept. 3, 2024.

Evansville Regional Airport offers cost-effective access to several domestic and global destinations to travelers.

It offers daily flights to three major hub cities, including Atlanta (ATL), Charlotte (CLT), and Dallas (DFW), along with affordable non-stop flights to Destin-Ft. Walton Beach (VPS), Orlando-Sanford (SFB), and Orlando International (MCO).

Currently, the airlines Allegiant, Breeze, American Airlines, and Delta operate at the airport.