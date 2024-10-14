Fatal shooting outside festival ‘heartbreaking’ and ‘tragic,’ New Albany mayor says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mayor of New Albany says people must “come together” to stop gun violence after a shooting outside a fall festival killed a high schooler and injured two others.

“We’ve enjoyed a safe Harvest Homecoming for nearly 57 years, but sadly, this type of gun violence is now all too common across the United States. Gun violence at a family festival is heartbreaking and tragic, and our country must find a way to come together to stop this type of violence,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a statement issued Sunday night.

New Albany police say 18-year-old Bryce Gerlach was caught in the crossfire when people started shooting in a parking area outside the city’s Harvest Homecoming festival Saturday night.

Gerlach was a student at Corydon Central High School, where he played football. Candlelight vigils and church services were held Sunday in Corydon in Gerlach’s memory.

“Our hearts are incredibly heavy as news was revealed that we have lost Bryce Gerlach,” Corydon Central High School wrote on Facebook. “There are not enough words to describe the condolences we extend to his family and friends.”

Two other people were injured in the shooting. Police say their injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators have not shared any suspect information and no arrest have been made.

Mayor Gahan says the New Albany Police will provide an update on their investigation on Monday. A time and location have not been announced.

Corydon Central High School will have counselors and other resources available for students on Monday.

Full statement from New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan: