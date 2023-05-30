New Albany police officer shot by suspect

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A New Albany police officer was shot by a suspect just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls.

Police were pursuing a 25-year-old man by foot early Tuesday morning. The man was armed and dangerous near 13th Street and Vincennes Street, according to a Facebook post by the City of New Albany Government. That’s on the east side of New Albany, just north of the state border.

The suspect then opened fire on the officers.

The officers returned fire, shooting the suspect.

Both the suspect and officer did not receive life-threatening injuries, Huls said.

The City of New Albany Government updated their original Facebook post about the suspect.

“The man is now in custody. Thank you to New Albany Police Department and other responding agencies for their quick response. There will remain heavy police activity in this area while an investigation is conducted,” the post said.