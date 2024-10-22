Teenager arrested in shooting death of New Albany man

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man Monday morning on the west side of New Albany, Indiana State Police say.

Johntae Trumbo, of Jeffersonville, died at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

State police did not identify the teen, but said he remained at the scene, where he was detained until his arrest. The teen faces preliminary charges of possession of a handgun by a serious violence felon, obstruction of justice, and false informing. State police say the teen was jailed.

New Albany Police Department received reports just after 10 a.m. Monday of shots being fired at a home in the 300 block of West Eighth Street. That’s northwest of the I-64 bridge over the Ohio River.

New Albany police were too busy to handle the case, and asked the state police to do the investigation. A Corydon Central High School football player was shot and killed Oct. 13 during a festival in the southern Indiana community.

A news release issued Monday night from state police said, “Investigators are continuing to determine what lead to shots being fired upon Trumbo. As this is an active investigation, specific details will be forwarded to the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination if additional charges should be filed.”