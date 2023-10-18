New Albany woman struck and killed by vehicle while crossing road

Scene of the accident on Charlestown Road in New Albany, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A New Albany woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning while crossing Charlestown Road.

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the New Albany Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Charlestown Road, just north of Klerner Lane. According to officials, the crash scene was dark and shrouded in fog at the time of the collision, significantly reducing visibility. The collision also occurred outside of the nearest marked pedestrian crossing.

The woman, later identified as Barbara Tucker, 70, of New Albany, was rushed to University Hospital. Tucker died shortly after 8 a.m. after arriving at the hospital.

The New Albany Police Department requested the assistance of crash reconstruction officers from the Sellersburg Post, who then responded to the scene to investigate. Police interviewed witnesses and located video that captured the incident.

Investigators believe the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox did not see Tucker as she crossed the roadway due to the low light condition and fog. Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and no charges are expected in the investigation.

Tucker’s family has been notified of her death.