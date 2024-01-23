New Albany woman trapped in burning building rescued by firefighters

A New Albany woman was rescued by firefighters on Jan. 22, 2024, after the side of the building she was in became engulfed in flames. (Provided Photo/New Albany Fire Department via Facebook)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A New Albany woman was rescued by firefighters Monday afternoon after the side of the building she was in became engulfed in flames.

The woman was in stable condition as of Monday night.

New Albany Fire Department crews were called to a home in the 1200 block of State Street around 2:30 p.m. on a report of a building fire. That’s in a business and residential area right off Interstate 64, northwest of Louisville.

The woman inside the home also called 911 and said she was trapped in an upstairs apartment and couldn’t escape.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and found heavy fire on the building’s exterior with fire reaching into the attic. Crews managed to enter the apartment and quickly found the woman, removing her from the building with a ladder.

She was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

No one else was injured in the fire. It took firefighters around 30 minutes to control the blaze.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.