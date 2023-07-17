New Palestine child rapist sentenced to 70 years, 50 to serve in prison

Patrick L. Thompson, 41, was sentenced July 14 to 70 years, 360 days with 50 years executed in the Indiana Department of Correction. (Provided Photo/ Hancock County Prosecutor's Office)

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. (WISH) — A New Palestine man convicted of raping a minor was sentenced to 70 years and must serve 50 years in prison.

A judge on Friday sentenced Patrick L. Thompson, 41, on 13 convictions including rape, and sexual misconduct with a minor to 70 years, but 50 years to be served in the Indiana Department of Correction. The same judge suspended 20 years of his sentence to probation, the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

On Jan. 2, 2021, Thompson gave a 15-year-old girl alcohol at his home with her friend. The 15-year-old became intoxicated when Thompson took advantage and sexually assaulted her.

The other juvenile at the home heard the girl’s cries for help and the two were able to escape and call the police.

Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton said in a release:

“The victim in this case was just 15 years old at the time of this terrible crime. While nothing can take away the trauma of this experience, the outcome of this case will allow her to begin to move forward without worrying about encountering Mr. Thompson. I hope this sentence sends a message to sexual predators: We will always take these cases very seriously and work our hardest to bring justice to victims.” “Chief Deputy Prosecutor Aimee Herring and Deputy Prosecutor Abigail Jessup should be commended for the long hours they put in that led to this outcome. We also are very grateful for the work of the New Palestine Police Department and their investigation and teamwork that was critical to achieve this result.”

Prosecutor Eaton continued to say that it’s important cases like these don’t go unreported. “The victim immediately told what happened to her in this instance. Sadly, there are many cases of sexual assault that go unreported.”

Eaton noted that only between 16% and 40% of rape cases are reported to law enforcement.

One in six women and one in 21 men will become victims of attempted or forcible rape in their lifetime.