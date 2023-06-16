New suspect arrested in Lake County Jail fire

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A new suspect was arrested in connection with the Lake County Jail lobby fire that occurred on June 5.

Investigators with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department arrested Terrance Craig, 40, of Gary, Indiana. He was booked into Lake County Jail Monday.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, investigators considered Craig and 26-year-old Ryan Andrews persons of interest. Andrews was identified in a photo lineup by witnesses before being arrested and charged for the fire. Craig surfaced as a suspect based on information from tips.

Charges against Andrews were dismissed Wednesday after investigators gathered more information on Craig and determined Andrews was misidentified.

The department stated on Facebook that Andrews and Craig shared similar physical characteristics and both “had previous contact with police for disruptive incidents.”