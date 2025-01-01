32°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
32° Indianapolis

Indy-area hospitals welcome first babies of 2025

The first New Year's baby for Community Health Network for 2025 was born at 2:27am at Community Hospital North. Meet Lainey Goetz! This beautiful baby girl is the daughter of Bethany and Robert Goetz of Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Community Health Network)
The first New Year's baby for Community Health Network for 2025 was born at 2:27am at Community Hospital North. Meet Lainey Goetz! This beautiful baby girl is the daughter of Bethany and Robert Goetz of Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Community Health Network)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families across central Indiana are ringing in the new year with some new additions!

The first New Year’s baby for Community Health Network in 2025 was born at 2:27 a.m. at Community Hospital North.

Lainey Goetz is the daughter of Bethany and Robert Goetz of Indianapolis. Lainey is the couple’s first baby. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and is 20 inches long. Isn’t she adorable??

Lainey’s parents received a gift basket from Community Health Network.

Congratulations to the Goetz family!

Lainey Goetz and other New Year’s babies are among the first members of a new generation: Generation Beta. Gen Beta starts in 2025 and will end around 2039. These are the children of younger Millennials and older Gen Z and many of them will live to see the 22nd century, experts say.

More New Year’s babies will be added to the list throughout the morning, so check back soon!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Harry Chandler, Navy medic who...
National News /
El fin del ‘superpeso’: la...
Cultura Hispana /
Get your passport ready! Travel...
Local News /
Family and their pets displaced...
Local News /
FBI issues warning to leagues...
National News /
US and Boeing investigators examine...
International News /
Roberts warns against ignoring Supreme...
Political News /
‘We’re dying from the cold’:...
International News /