Indy-area hospitals welcome first babies of 2025

The first New Year's baby for Community Health Network for 2025 was born at 2:27am at Community Hospital North. Meet Lainey Goetz! This beautiful baby girl is the daughter of Bethany and Robert Goetz of Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Community Health Network)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families across central Indiana are ringing in the new year with some new additions!

The first New Year’s baby for Community Health Network in 2025 was born at 2:27 a.m. at Community Hospital North.

Lainey Goetz is the daughter of Bethany and Robert Goetz of Indianapolis. Lainey is the couple’s first baby. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and is 20 inches long. Isn’t she adorable??

Lainey’s parents received a gift basket from Community Health Network.

Congratulations to the Goetz family!

Lainey Goetz and other New Year’s babies are among the first members of a new generation: Generation Beta. Gen Beta starts in 2025 and will end around 2039. These are the children of younger Millennials and older Gen Z and many of them will live to see the 22nd century, experts say.

More New Year’s babies will be added to the list throughout the morning, so check back soon!