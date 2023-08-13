New York man’s body recovered from Monroe Lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers say the body of a New York man was recovered from Monroe Lake Saturday afternoon.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Rajesh Kumar, of Ozone Park, New York.

Around 3:52 p.m. Saturday, first responders were dispatched to Paynetown State Recreation Area on a report that a man went underwater and never resurfaced.

Conservation officers and the Monroe County Dive Team found Kumar shortly after. Emergency services pronounced Kumar dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw Kumar jump off a boat to swim, but never came back up after going underwater.

Officers say Kumar was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.