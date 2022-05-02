Indiana News

Newborn dies after mother seriously injured in Hagerstown crash

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A newborn baby died Saturday after its mother was injured in a car crash in Wayne County.

Police were called just after 12:30 p.m. to an accident in the 17000 block of Lamar Road in Hagerstown. That’s at the intersection with East County Road 200 North between North Wilbur Wright Road and State Road 1.

Police say 24-year-old Cheyanne Garringer, of Hagerstown, was headed west on Lamar Road in her Ford Explorer when she came over the top of a hill.

Garringer’s SUV collided head-on with the eastbound car of 44-year-old Shibu Thannikkunnath, of Indianapolis. Police say Thannikkunnath was left of the center line prior to reaching the hill and then moved over for a homeowner cutting grass alongside the roadway.

Garringer, who was 9 months pregnant with twins, was seriously injured in the crash. She was taken to Reid Health and her twins were delivered by emergency caesarian section. One of the newborn twins did not survive, according to Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter.

Thannikkunnath was also taken to Reid Health for injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police on Monday did not provide an update on the conditions of Thannikkunnath, Garringer, or Garringer’s newborn.

Sheriff Retter says the crash is still under investigation.