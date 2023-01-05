Indiana News

Noblesville man fatally hit by SUV while changing flat tire on I-65

ROSELAWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old Noblesville man died in a morning crash while changing a flat tire on I-65 in northwest Indiana, state police said Wednesday night.

The Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday of a serious injury crash on I-65 southbound north of the Demotte-Roselawn exit for State Road 10 in northern Jasper County. That’s about a 2-hour drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Investigators think Miles S. Williams was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane when the car became disabled due to a flat tire and was pulled over to the left side of the interstate. It’s a portion of I-65 without a full lane of emergency shoulder, but with a grass median and a narrow area of rumble strips on the outer side of the fog line, police say.

Williams parked the disabled car in the grass with a portion of the passenger side still in the left lane of travel, investigators found. Williams was changing the tire on the rear, passenger side when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox SUV struck the rear of the Altima and Williams.

Williams died at the crash scene before a medical helicopter arrived, police say.

Jonathan Born, 42, from Galesburg, Michigan, was driving the Equinox.

Indiana State Police investigators are reconstructing the crash for their investigation.