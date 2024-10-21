Nonstop service between Indianapolis and Dublin begins in 2025

Aer Lingus will begin direct service between Indianapolis and Dublin, Ireland, in May 2025. (Provided Photo/IEDC)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The distance between Indiana and Europe will get a little bit smaller next spring, when Aer Lingus introduces nonstop service between Indianapolis and Dublin, Ireland.

The new one-way Aer Lingus flight from Indianapolis International Airport will begin on May 3, 2025, with service out of Indy four times a week.

It will be the airport’s first direct flight to a European city since Delta discontinued service between Indianapolis and Paris in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Flights between the two cities started in 2018.

Brian Cahalane, Consul for Ireland in Chicago, praised the new ties between his country and the Circle City, especially with ” immigrants from Ireland playing such an important role in the city’s history.”

Cahalane added that Ireland and Indiana “share more than an ancestral bond…but (also) strong cultural links and booming and mutually-beneficial economic relationships.”

Aer Lingus service from Indy to Dublin will link Hoosiers with flights to other major European cities including London, Paris, Frankfurt, Munich, and Rome.

Currently, Indianapolis International Airport offers flights to two international destinations: Toronto, Canada, and Cancun, Mexico.

To book a nonstop flight on Aer Lingus from the Indy airport to Dublin, click here.