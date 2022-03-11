Indiana News

Northeast Indiana priest gets home detention in sexual abuse cases

Coat of arms for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — A former northeastern Indiana priest will serve a 180-day sentence on home detention and spend two years on probation after pleading guilty to sexually abusing two teenagers.

David Huneck also will be required to complete 80 hours of community service after pleading guilty Thursday in Whitley Superior Court to two counts of battery resulting in moderate injury.

Huneck had served as a pastor in Columbia City and as a chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne before stepping down.

Court documents said Huneck invited two victims, then 17 and 19, to his home and gave them alcohol before assaulting them.