Northern Indiana bus crash sends 7 people to hospitals

Interurban Trolley. (Photo Provided/Michiana Area Council of Governments)
by: Associated Press
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say seven people have been were transported to hospitals following a bus crash Friday afternoon in northern Indiana.

Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink says the Interurban Trolley bus struck a pole Friday afternoon. He says first responders needed to “extricate the driver and a few other patrons on the bus.”

The Interurban Trolley provides public transit with two routes from Elkhart to Goshen and Mishawaka and three circulator routes connecting major corridors in and around the city of Elkhart.

