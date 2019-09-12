Northern Indiana police capture pet snake found in street

Police in Bluffton, Indiana, wrangle a snake found in a street on the night of Sept. 11, 2019. (Photo Provided/Wells County Sheriff’s Office)

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities on Wednesday night captured a boa constrictor found on a residential street near a city park, the police chief said.

A citizen called police about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to report the 6-foot snake.

Bluffton Police Chief Kyle Randall said officers from his department and the Wells County Sheriff’s Office corralled the nonvenomous snake into a pillowcase and turned it over to a local rescue group.

The rescue group told police Thursday that they owner had claimed the pet snake, police said.

Bluffton is a Wells County city of 10,000 people about 75 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

