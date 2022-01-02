Indiana News

Northern Indiana man faces more serious charges in deadly hit-and-run

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man charged in a June hit-and-run crash that killed one teenager and injured a second faces more serious charges.

Ronnie Hapner, 35, of Elkhart, is now charged with two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and injury while driving while intoxicated.

Hapner was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death and leaving an accident that caused serious injury.

Authorities say Hapner struck and killed Blaine Fisher and seriously injured McKade Nielsen, both 18, on June 4, as they were riding a bicycle and a skateboard.