Northern Indiana man facing charges of child exploitation

(Provided Photo/Porter County Jail)
by: Michaela Springer
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man faces charges of child exploitation and public nudity, Indiana State Police said in a statement Tuesday.

Ismael Perez Sanchez, 38, of Valparaiso, about 30 minutes southeast of Gary, was arrested after officers were given a tip by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a possible crime took place on a video chat website.

Investigators identified Sanchez and took him into custody Sunday. According to officers, Sanchez acquired child pornography from the website, as well as allegedly performed a sex act while a minor viewed his webcam.

Sanchez was transported to Porter County Jail, where he was held on bond. An initial hearing was scheduled for April 12.

