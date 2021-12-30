Indiana News

Northwest Indiana mall cleared of shoppers after 5 shots fired in food court

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

HOBART, Ind. (WISH) — Shots fired at Southlake Mall on Thursday morning in northwest Indiana led police to clear out shoppers, say the Hobart Police Department and Indiana State Police.

No one was hurt, but glass and other building fixtures were damaged, the Hobart Police Department said on Facebook. The mall will remain closed until Friday.

Several reports of shots fired were received about 11:20 a.m. Thursday at the mall, 2109 Southlake Mall. The reports to police said shots were fired in the upper-level food court.

Police later determined five shots were fired.

The mall has retailers, restaurants and a movie theater east of I-65 off U.S. 30 in Lake County.

Hobart Police Department asked anyone with information — witness statements, or video or audio recordings — to call Detective Wendell Hite at 219-942-1125, extension 1145, or email him at white@cityofhobart.org.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indy mosque welcomes Midwest college students to ‘Meet a Muslim’

Multicultural News /

Reggie Wayne selected as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Indianapolis Colts /

Indiana doctor praises Hoosiers for adapting to ‘new’ normal

Medical /

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at north-side apartment complex

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.