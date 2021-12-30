Indiana News

Northwest Indiana mall cleared of shoppers after 5 shots fired in food court

HOBART, Ind. (WISH) — Shots fired at Southlake Mall on Thursday morning in northwest Indiana led police to clear out shoppers, say the Hobart Police Department and Indiana State Police.

No one was hurt, but glass and other building fixtures were damaged, the Hobart Police Department said on Facebook. The mall will remain closed until Friday.

Several reports of shots fired were received about 11:20 a.m. Thursday at the mall, 2109 Southlake Mall. The reports to police said shots were fired in the upper-level food court.

Police later determined five shots were fired.

The mall has retailers, restaurants and a movie theater east of I-65 off U.S. 30 in Lake County.

Hobart Police Department asked anyone with information — witness statements, or video or audio recordings — to call Detective Wendell Hite at 219-942-1125, extension 1145, or email him at white@cityofhobart.org.