Indiana News

Northwest Indiana mall cleared of shoppers after shooting

An entrance to Southlake Mall is shown in July 2018 in Hobart, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

HOBART, Ind. (WISH) — A shooting at Southlake Mall on Thursday afternoon in northwest Indiana led police to clear out shoppers, say the Hobart Police Department and Indiana State Police.

The police agencies announced shooting on social media shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sgt. Glen Fifield with Indiana State Police says the shooting happened at the mall. People were asked to avoid the mall, which has retailers, restaurants and a movie theater, located east of I-65 off U.S. 30.

Fifield says more information will be released later.

Hobart police said on Facebook, “There was a report of shots fired inside the mall. There is no active shooter. There are no reported gunshot victims. officers are clearing the mall out of an abundance of caution. There is no threat to public safety at this time.”