Northwestern Indiana middle school student faces bomb charge

by: Associated Press
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana middle school student faces a charge of possessing a destructive device after two improvised explosive devices were found inside a backpack.

Porter County Police Cpl. Benjamin McFalls says a Union Township Middle School administrator notified a resource officer Wednesday about potential explosive devices in the student’s backpack.

McFalls says the officer and administrators relocated classrooms of students near the backpack and secured the area until the Porter County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad arrived. He says the bomb squad safely removed two improvised explosive devices.

The student was taken into custody.

