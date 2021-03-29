Notre Dame announces plan to vaccinate all students in April

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/WISH) — University of Notre Dame officials say they can vaccinate all students on the South Bend campus by the end of the spring semester.
University president Rev. John Jenkins says the school will receive enough Pfizer vaccine for every student to be fully inoculated with both necessary doses before the end of May.
A vaccination clinic is anticipated to open by Mid-April, but students are only being encouraged — not required — to receive the shots.
The announcement follows Gov. Eric Holcomb’s confirmation in a statewide address Tuesday that all Hoosiers ages 16 and up will qualify for the vaccine starting March 31.
Other universities’ plans
- Butler University: An email sent Feb. 26 said, “Butler University and other members of the Indiana Colleges of Indiana (ICI) are actively working with the Indiana Department of Health in preparation to receive and administer the vaccine by establishing a ‘Vaccine Clinic’ on campus, once sufficient vaccine supply is available.”
- Purdue University: The university says it will notify the campus community and provide details on its vaccine information webpage and via email and social media when and if Purdue can be a vaccine distribution site.
- Indiana University: Provost Lauren Robel told a faculty meeting on March 2 that IU is considering requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees. There was no word on IU creating a clinic to give vaccinations.