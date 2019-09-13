Notre Dame to partner with universities at NSF-funded center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – A grant from the National Science Foundation has funded a new center for researchers from the University of Notre Dame, Indiana University and Purdue University study and improve upon challenges in the measurement science field. The new Center for Bioanalytic Metrology will partner with companies and leaders from the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agriculture, energy and analytical instrumentation sectors.

The CBM, located in McCourtney Hall at Notre Dame, will focus on the latest advances in artificial intelligence, as well as detecting chemicals at low quantities.

The CBM is funded through the NSF’s Industry-University Cooperative Research Center program. The program focuses on “industrially relevant, pre-competitive research through multi-member, sustained partnerships among industry, academia and government.”

“The CBM, as a collaboration with Purdue University, Indiana University and its industrial affiliates, represents a prototype of the future of applied University research,” said Robert Bernhard, vice president for research at Notre Dame and professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering in a news release. “Notre Dame has been building the capacity to do such research and we are excited, on behalf of our faculty and students, to have the opportunity to expand the scope of our bioanalytical research through this National Science Foundation Industry-University Cooperative Research Center.”