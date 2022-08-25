Indiana News

NTSB report: Weather may have played role in crash of plane from Indiana

METZ, W. Va. (WISH) — The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday issued its preliminary report on a plane crash that killed three people on Aug. 11.

The plane took off from southern Indiana and crashed in Metz, West Virginia.

The NTSB report says the pilot and two passengers were flying from Indiana to Pennsylvania after conducting church business.

The report points to severe weather as a possible cause for the crash.

NTSB investigators say the plane flew through moderate and heavy rain, then “extreme precipitation” just prior to the crash.

The pilot had radioed an air traffic controller in the minutes before the crash asking about adjusting the flight path for “gaps” in the precipitation.

The NTSB report did not indicate any mechanical issues with the plane prior to the crash.

A final report that would include a probable cause of the crash will likely take 12 to 18 months to complete.