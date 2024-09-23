2 tornadoes confirmed in Jay County, 1 in Delaware County

(WISH) — The National Weather Service confirmed Monday afternoon that two tornadoes hit Jay County, including a larger one in Portland, and one hit Delaware County in Yorktown on Sunday night

The first touched down at 7:42 p.m. Sunday, traveled 0.21 of a mile, and was 50 yards at its widest. It hit 2 miles north-northeast of Blaine. The weather service did not list a peak wind for the tornado. The weather service said the supercell produced an initial small, short-track tornado in a cornfield just east of the Salamonie River and south of County Road West 75 South before it dissipated.

The second touched down at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the city of Portland. That tornado had winds up to 110 mph, traveled 2.19 miles, and was 75 yards at its widest. It touched down about 2 miles northeast of Blaine and lifted in Portland. The weather service said the tornado developed immediately downstream of the first one, touching down near the intersection of County Road West 75 South and Joan Drive. The tornado quickly gained intensity as it moved east-northeast and hit the Jay County Junior-Senior High School, which sustained considerable roof damage. “Several homes nearby and further east on the west side of Portland sustained roof damage along with considerable tree damage noted along the track of this tornado.”

Jay Schools said Monday afternoon that the high school will remain closed Tuesday. The heating and air-conditioning system remained down, and likely was to remain unfixed through the week. As a result, high school students will have an e-learning day on Tuesday, and remote learning from Wednesday through Friday.

“Additional information for parents of students in grades 7-12 will be delivered to parent email addresses and Skyward accounts by the administration of Jay County Jr-Sr High School,” the district said.

Also, all K-6 schools including preschool at the Shanks and West Jay sites will be in person Tuesday, resuming classes as scheduled. The tornado did not impact those sites.

Below is the original story from Brittany Noble.

Hoosiers in Jay and Delaware counties are cleaning up after severe storms tore through the area on Sunday.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service will visit locations in both counties on Monday to assess the damage and evaluate the strength of the storms.

Jay County students will not have classes on Monday after a tornado on caused significant damage to the junior-senior high school in Portland.

A spokesperson for the school district reported that the high school’s roof and other parts of the building were heavily impacted. Photos of the damage were shared on social media Sunday night.

The Jay County Emergency Management Agency noted that storm damage was also reported in the Beacon Heights area and on the west side of Portland. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and the agency plans to provide a recovery update at noon today.

In Delaware County, an EF-0 landspout with maximum sustained winds of 60-65 mph briefly touched down, the National Weather Service Confirmed on Monday. Damage occurred in one location, Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Ryan Morse said on X.

A viewer sent News 8 video footage showing a rotating funnel cloud, and additional footage of a landspout was captured from I-69 in Muncie.

The Yorktown Fire Department reported that this tornado caused the collapse of the TK Constructors building in Commack, just north of Yorktown, but no injuries were reported.