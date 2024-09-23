NWS to survey damage from tornadoes in Jay, Delaware counties

Damage from a possible landspout in Delaware County, Indiana, on Sept. 22, 2024. (Provided Photo/Delaware County EMA via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers in Jay and Delaware counties are cleaning up after likely tornadoes in the area on Sunday.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service will visit locations in both counties on Monday to assess the damage and evaluate the strength of the storms.

Jay County students will not have classes on Monday after a tornado on caused significant damage to the junior-senior high school in Portland.

A spokesperson for the school district reported that the high school’s roof and other parts of the building were heavily impacted. Photos of the damage were shared on social media Sunday night.

The Jay County Emergency Management Agency noted that storm damage was also reported in the Beacon Heights area and on the west side of Portland. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and the agency plans to provide a recovery update at noon today.

In Delaware County, another tornado was confirmed.

A viewer sent News 8 video footage showing a rotating funnel cloud, and additional footage of a landspout was captured from I-69 in Muncie.

The Yorktown Fire Department reported that this tornado caused the collapse of the TK Constructors building in Commack, just north of Yorktown, but no injuries were reported.