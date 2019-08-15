NWS: Tornado hit Sullivan County on Tuesday

An EF-1 tornado touched down Aug. 13, 2019, near the community of Graysville, Indiana. No one was injured. (Image Provided/Google Maps)

GRAYSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The National Weather Service said Thursday a tornado with winds up to 95 mph hit western Sullivan County near the Wabash River on Tuesday afternoon.

The tornado hit about 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of county roads 350 North and 1125 West. That’s near the community of Graysville, about 20 miles southwest of Terre Haute.

No one was hurt. Damage was found to cornfields and trees. No structures were reported to be damaged.

The EF-1 tornado had a width of about 100 yards and traveled just under 2 miles.