Odon man arrested after vehicle pursuit with Indiana State Police

SHOALS, Ind. (WISH) — An Odon man was arrested by troopers after a vehicle pursuit on Saturday evening, Indiana State Police said in a news release Sunday.

Steven A. Kiser, 61, of Odon, Indiana, was arrested and preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle (level 6 felony), leaving the scene of a property damage crash (B misdemeanor), and reckless driving (C misdemeanor).

At 8:15 p.m. Saturday, an ISP trooper initiated a traffic stop on a 2019 Buick passenger car on U.S. 50 near 2nd Street in Loogootee for going 51 mph in a 35-mph zone. The driver of the Buick, later identified as Kiser, did not stop, and led the trooper on a vehicle pursuit with speed over 80 mph. The chase continued into Daviess County, where the Buick left the roadway and ran over a mailbox. The Buick turned around and drove back into Loogootee. The vehicle pulled into a church parking area and came to a stop.

Kiser was taken into custody without incident.