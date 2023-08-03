Search
Off-duty deputy critically injured in Brown Co. motorcycle crash

by: Kyla Russell
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WISH) — A Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputy was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

Just before 3 p.m., Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the intersection of West State Road 46 and Old Nashville Road on a report of a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck.

Upon arrival, deputies found Brown County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Timothy True, who was off-duty at the time of the crash, had suffered significant head injuries.

He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital by a Lifeline helicopter. He is reported to be in critical, but stable condition, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff.

A preliminary investigation shows that a pickup truck pulled out onto the intersection in front of the motorcycle.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy True and his family. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office remains available to assist our fellow law enforcement colleagues in Brown County throughout this difficult time,” Bartholomew County Sheriff Chris Lane said in a Thursday press release.

