Off-duty Elkahrt police officer seriously injured in motorcycle crash

The side of an Elkhart Police Department vehicle belonging to the Elkhart Police Department in Elkhart, Indiana. (Photo/Elkhart PD via Facebook)

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — An off-duty Elkhart police officer was rushed to a South Bend hospital Wednesday night after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle, police say.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Elkhart police responded to a report of a motorcycle and vehicle crash that happened in the 2200 block of Osolo Road/Woodland Estates Drive.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel rendered aid to a motorcycle driver identified as an off-duty Elkhart Police Department officer, who was taken to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

It was last reported Thursday that the officer was in stable condition, according to a release.

The female driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Police did not say what led to the crash or if alcohol was believed to be a leading factor. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a full investigation.