Indiana News

Officer Noah Shanavez scholarship fund donation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday lieutenant Keith O‘Donnell accepted a check for $500.00 for the Noah Shanavez Scholarship Fund from Anderson Police Chief Mike Lee and the Fraternal Order of Police President Cliff Cole.

The scholarship program was set up following the tragic death of Officer Noah Shanavez in July of this year, according to the Indiana State Police Pendleton.

The money in the scholarship fund will be awarded to an Elwood High School student who chooses a path of further education in an emergency responder field.