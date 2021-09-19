Indiana News

Officer shot during welfare check in Posey County

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting of a southern Indiana sheriff’s deputy that happened Saturday evening, ISP said.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, Posey County law enforcement responded to a residence in the 610 block of Short St. in New Harmony for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, while police were still outside of the residence, the male homeowner began firing a gun at the officers.

Officers returned fire.

During the exchange of gunfire, a Posey County sheriff’s deputy was shot and critically injured. The deputy is being treated at Deaconess Midtown Hospital for their injuries.

The suspect is also being treated for a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown.

No suspect information was provided, and the victim has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.