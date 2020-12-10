Officer shot in Gary, returns fire, kills suspect

GARY, Ind. (AP/WISH) — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez and Indiana State Police say one of his police officers has been shot in Gary and returned fire, striking and killing the suspect.

The sheriff asked for assistance from state police, which reported the shooting happened around noon at a home in the 600 block of Hanley Street.

A news release from state police said, “During this interaction gunfire was exchanged between the deputy and resident of the home. The Lake County Deputy was struck by gunfire and transported to Northlake Methodist hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The resident of the home, a male in his 20’s, was also struck by gunfire and transported to Northlake Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

Martinez said the officer, dressed in a full uniform, knocked at the home’s door to serve legal papers. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the man fled from the home and collapsed across the street.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after family notification has been made, state police said.

Trending Headlines

The release said the identity of the involved officer will be made at a later date.

The Times reported Gary Police Chief Brian Evans also was on scene.