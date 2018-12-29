Officials identify 3 teens killed in southern Indiana crash Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WTWO Photo) [ + - ] Video

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) -- Three high school students have been identified after being killed in a crash in southern Indiana.

The students, all from Farmersburg, have been identified as 16-year-olds Thomas Jaroscak and Kegan Ennen and 15-year-old Tyson Boyll.

The boys were killed instantly in the single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. Police said it occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Sullivan County Road 1100 North near County Road CR 550 East. That's about 15 miles south of Terre Haute.

Police say Jaroscak was the driver.

There are no preliminary sings of drugs or alcohol being involved, according to police. Indiana State Police helped to reconstruct the crash scene.

The boys attended North Central High School.

Our sister station WTWO received this statement from the school:

“On behalf of the Northeast School Corporation and North Central High School I want to extend our sincerest sympathies to all the families and friends of the students involved in a terrible accident that has taken place this afternoon. North Central plans to hold a vigil for students to gather to mourn the loss of their friends. We hope to respectfully confirm details with the families tomorrow morning before publicly announcing any plans. Thank you for your sensitivity with this matter. It is greatly appreciated.”

A vigil is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday in the main gym at North Central High School. Counselors will be available.