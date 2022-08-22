Indiana News

Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash

RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46.

Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on fire, police say.

Three students were killed. They were identified by the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post as:

18-year-old Christian Eubanks, of Waukegan, Ill.

19-year-old Jayden Musili, of Fort Wayne

19-year-old Caleb VanHooser, of Liberty Township, Ohio

Eubanks and VanHooser were on the football team.

There were two survivors: 20-year-old Omarian Dixon, of Lafayette, and 19-year-old John Moore, of Wheaton, Ill.

Both Dixon and Moore are on the football team.

L to R: VanHooser, Eubanks, Moore, and Dixon (Photo Provided by/Indiana State University)

Police are still investigating.