Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash

RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46.
Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on fire, police say.
Three students were killed. They were identified by the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post as:
- 18-year-old Christian Eubanks, of Waukegan, Ill.
- 19-year-old Jayden Musili, of Fort Wayne
- 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser, of Liberty Township, Ohio
Eubanks and VanHooser were on the football team.
There were two survivors: 20-year-old Omarian Dixon, of Lafayette, and 19-year-old John Moore, of Wheaton, Ill.
Both Dixon and Moore are on the football team.
Police are still investigating.